Woman discovers she has been pronouncing her own surname wrong all her life

A woman was shocked to discover she’s been pronouncing her name wrong her whole life - but will continue to say it the same way she has.

Naomi Leanage, 30, found out she has been pronouncing her surname wrong her whole life and her parents knew.

She believed her surname sounded like “fromage” - but discovered it should be pronounced “Lean-a-ge” instead.

Naomi only found out when her dad, Paul, explained that when he moved to Canada people pronounced their name like French cheese and it stuck.

