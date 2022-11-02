An empowering scent: how Saudi’s rose harvest supports female entrepreneurs

The roses of Taif – a local variety known for its heady scent – create more than just a stunning view. Their harvest is a quintessential part of the local culture and key to the local economy, supporting centuries-old family businesses and new companies alike.

To find out more about these beautiful blooms, travel writer and blogger Sabina Trojanova heads to the region to find out how the roses are distilled into rose water and rich oils, exported for use in some of the most expensive perfumes, and harnessed by an all-female beauty brand to create products sold around the world.

