Mind-blowing meatball made from woolly mammoth DNA unveiled

An Australian company has unveiled their mind-blowing meatball made from DNA extracted from the extinct woolly mammoth.

Vow representatives told Good Morning Britain that they had originally considered making “Dodo nuggets,” and that, theoretically, it is possible to make meat from most extinct creatures.

“We can take an almond-sized biopsy from an animal and then produce enough food to feed cities and countries,” they told GMB.

Co-founder Tim Noakesmith told The Guardian they chose the woolly mammoth because “it’s a symbol of diversity loss and a symbol of climate change.”

