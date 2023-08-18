Government calls on councils to allow pubs to open early for World Cup final

Pubs across England are hoping a minister’s letter to councils means venues across the country can open early for the World Cup final this weekend.

An average of 4.6 million people tuned in on a working day to watch the Lionesses progress to their first-ever World Cup final with the win being the most-watched game of the tournament so far.

England play Spain at 11am on Sunday 20 August after beating hosts Australia on Wednesday.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has written to councils across the nation to do everything they can to help venues seeking to extend their hours for the game.