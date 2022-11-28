Colonel's Arms: KFC pub opens in London for World Cup

KFC have unveiled their take on a traditional British pub in London, where fans can enjoy fried chicken delivered to their table as they watch World Cup 2022 matches.

The Colonel’s Arms is located at 80 Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith, in the west of the city.

Tickets for entry to the pub have sold out on Eventbrite, but KFC said that there will be some space for walk-ins.

The pub is open from 25 November to 1 December, but it will not open on 30 November.

