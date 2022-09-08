Man invents ‘world’s longest mobility scooter’ measuring 22ft

A man has invented the world’s longest mobility scooter, measuring 22ft.

Kevin Nicks, 57, is aiming to set a new Guinness World Record with his “invention”, which is as long as a fully-grown elephant.

The self-employed designer and builder from Oxfordshire is no stranger to odd creations, having already made “the world’s fastest shed”.

He hopes his scooter will smash the previous record which measured just over 10ft.

To break the world record, the machine must be a standard mobility scooter with no wheels in the middle to support its extra length.

