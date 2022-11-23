British adventurer breaks hot air ballooning records on solo flight

A British adventurer set two new hot air ballooning world records in a single solo flight in Canada.

This footage shows Alicia Hempleman-Adams taking off on her journey across Calgary province and into Saskatchewan province.

The 33-year-old landed on Tuesday evening, having been in the air for an estimated seven hours and 40 minutes.

She smashed the previous duration female world record for an AX4 class balloon by around 15 minutes.

That same day, she also set a new record for distance, more than doubling the previous record to reach 188.3 miles.

