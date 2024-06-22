Meet the loll-tongued Pekingese ‘Wild Thang’ named world’s ugliest dog

A loll-tongued Pekingese has been crowned the “World’s Ugliest Dog” at a competition in California.

Eight-year-old Wild Thang, from Oregon, is a five-time competitor in the contest at the Sonoma-marin Fair.

The majority of competitors at the 2024 event were rescue dogs.

Wild Thang was diagnosed with canine distemper, which prevented the growth of his teeth and caused muscular disorder in his leg, as a puppy.

Wild Thang, and his owner Ann Lewis, will receive $5,000 and an appearance on NBC’s The Today Show.