Yellowstone wolves take ‘toys’ to pups to entertain them while waiting for food

Wolves at Yellowstone National Park bring “toys” to their puppies to keep them entertained while they wait for their parents to bring back food, researchers have found.

Biologists at the park, which is mostly located in Wyoming, found that adults brought items back to their den, an instinct that may be reinforced by evolution, which probably helps them prevent being mobbed by sharp puppy teeth.

Footage shows wolves carrying antlers, bones, and sticks, back for their young.

Yellowstone wolf pups that survive the winter help hunt large prey and assist with raising the next litter - delivering food, and sometimes toys, the park said.