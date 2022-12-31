Thor the wandering walrus spotted in Scarborough harbour on return to UK

A wandering walrus has surfaced in Scarborough, delighting locals in the Yorkshire seaside town.

Footage taken on Friday night shows the animal - believed to be Thor - laying in the harbour.

The famous Arctic walrus was spotted on the Hampshire coastline earlier this month.

Local wildlife experts have asked people not to disturb Thor and say the creature appears to be “taking a break” in Scarborough.

He is expected to move on in a few days once rested enough to continue his journey north.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.