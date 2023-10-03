Zoe Ball shares fire scare after emergency services called to £1.5m home

Zoe Ball has shared that firefighters were called to her £1.5m home in East Sussex on Monday (2 October).

The BBC Radio 2 presenter told listeners on Tuesday that emergency services attended her home when it was empty after she left a candle burning in the lounge.

“I had gone out and hadn’t blown out one of the candles... at 9.25am my smoke alarms went off and thank goodness, otherwise I might have gone home to no home,” she added.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fire at a domestic property in at 9.28am on Monday in Brighton.