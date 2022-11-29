Scientists revive 48,500-year-old 'zombie virus' in frozen Siberia lake

Scientists say they have revived a “zombie virus” that has been frozen in a lake in Siberia for almost 50,000 years.

According to a pre-print version of research by the French National Centre for Scientic Research, global warming irreversably thawing permafrost, which is releasing organic matter that consists of viruses that have been dormant since prehistorical times.

The scientists discovered 13 frozen viruses in seven different samples, including the Pandoravirus, which is 48,000 years old.

