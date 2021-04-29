Leading the Republican response to Joe Biden’s address to Congress, Senator Tim Scott – the GOP’s only Black senator – insisted that the US is not a racist country after describing discrimination he experienced.

He said he has been pulled over while driving “for no reason,” followed in stores while shopping, and has been called an “Uncle Tom” and the n-word, including by liberals.

“I know firsthand our healing is not finished,” he said in remarks immediately following the president’s speech. “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country.”