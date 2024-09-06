A video seized by the Metropolitan Police 23 years ago is renewing questions about whether a Saudi national played a role in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The previously unseen footage was shot by the early suspect as he wandered around government buildings in Washington DC, two years before the hijackers struck.

He filmed the White House, the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Scotland Yard discovered the tape when they arrested the suspect, a mature Saudi student, Omar al-Bayoumi, at his home in Birmingham ten days after 9/11.

The video was shown recently during a civil court case in New York in which the 9/11 victims and families are trying to sue the Saudi government for complicity in the attacks.