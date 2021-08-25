Afghan’s who are desperately trying to flee the country as being charged exorbitant prices for food and water.

One citizen said a bottle of water was costing as much as $40 (£29).

Fazl-ur-Rehman told Reuters : “At Kabul airport, one bottle of water is selling for $40 (£29) and a plate of rice for $100 (£73), and not Afghani (currency) but dollars. That is out of reach for common people.”

Western troops continue to frantically get Afghan citizen’s out of the country by the August 31 deadline, as leaders push for an extension.