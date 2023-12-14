Endangered African painted dog pups born at US zoo

Six endangered African painted dog pups became the newest additions to the Oklahoma Zoo.

The pups were born on 5 and 6 November and are happy news for the species, which has been rapidly declining over the past decade.

Their population numbers fell drastically from 11,800 in 2010 to 5,000 by 2022.

“We can not only increase awareness about this dynamic species to our guests here at home, but also continue to learn about this remarkable species through programs strategically created to conserve African painted dogs,” said Tyler Boyd, the Zoo’s Curator of Carnivores.