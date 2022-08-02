Biden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

President Joe Biden has announced that the United States conducted a mission that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda.

Mr Biden outlined in his Monday address how the al-Qaeda leader had been responsible not just for the deaths on 9/11 but also the USS Cole bombing, which killed 17 US sailors and the bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

“That no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide. If you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out,“ he said.

