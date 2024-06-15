Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:34
Post Office hero Alan Bates ‘shocked’ to receive knighthood from King Charles - year after rejecting OBE
The former sub-postmaster who helped uncover the Horizon scandal, Alan Bates, has said he’s “shocked” to receive a knighthood as part of the King’s birthday honours.
Mr Bates fronted the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, and became the leading name of ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, in which Toby Jones played him.
However, he says he’s accepting the award “on behalf of the group”, after he turned down an OBE last year, and the “insult” of former CEO, Paula Vennells, receiving her CBE.
“We’re a lot further forward with everything now,” he added.
Up next
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat episode 4: Melanie Lynskey
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
04:08
Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set
04:10
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:37
Euro 2024: Scenes inside Allianz Arena as Germany score first goal
00:40
WWE star Drew McIntyre greeted by huge crowd as he returns to Glasgow
01:02
Souness sends best wishes to Alan Hansen during Euro 2024 coverage
01:03
Steve Clarke urges Scotland to ‘fear no one’ as they kick off Euros
02:24
Indonesia: Floods swamp homes forcing mass evacuations
00:30
Climate activists storm baseball field and are tackled by police
00:23
Sea turns green amid algae bloom on Thai beach
00:27
Economist claims wet weather is reason UK GDP flatlined in April
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
01:28
Camila Cabello responds to claim her Met Gala purse cost $25,000
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
00:40