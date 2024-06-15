Post Office hero Alan Bates 'shocked' to receive knighthood from King Charles

The former sub-postmaster who helped uncover the Horizon scandal, Alan Bates, has said he’s “shocked” to receive a knighthood as part of the King’s birthday honours.

Mr Bates fronted the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, and became the leading name of ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, in which Toby Jones played him.

However, he says he’s accepting the award “on behalf of the group”, after he turned down an OBE last year, and the “insult” of former CEO, Paula Vennells, receiving her CBE.

“We’re a lot further forward with everything now,” he added.