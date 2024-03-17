Alexei Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya joined election protesters outside the Russian embassy in Berlin on Sunday (17 March).

The crowd could be heard chanting her name as Ms Navalnaya shook hands with protesters.

Protesters could also be seen holding up a fake street sign reading “Alexei Navalny Street”.

The sham Russian election, taking place this weekend, is widely expected to confirm Vladimir Putin’s fifth term of presidency, set to last for at least another six years.

Putin, 71, faces little competition; his opponents are either in jail or in exile abroad. His most prominent competition- Mr Navalny - died in a remote Arctic penal colony last month.