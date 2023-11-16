Thieves ransack Amazon delivery truck as helpless driver looks on

A group of thieves loot an Amazon delivery truck in broad daylight in Atlanta, whilst the driver stands helpless and stunned by the situation.

The driver left the running vehicle unattended whilst delivering a parcel to a nearby apartment, only to return to her truck and see at least four men swiping multiple packages from inside.

It continues a string of attacks on delivery vehicles, coming just hours after a FedEx semi-truck was blocked by a group of motorists for a group to steal packages the back of the truck.