Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel has received the country's highest honour, the Order of Merit.

Mrs Merkel, who was chancellor for 16 years, received the award at a ceremony in the German capital Berlin.

The current president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, presented Mrs Merkel with the award.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was former footballer and manager of the national team Juergen Klinsmann.

Mrs Merkel was one of Germany's longest-serving post-war chancellors and was leader of her party, the Christian Democratic Union between 2002 and 2018.

