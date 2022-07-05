Rayner: ‘Government is paralysed by scandal’ after Pincher revelations

The Conservative Party is "paralysed" by scandal following fresh revelations about the Chris Pincher allegations, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has said.

On Tuesday (5 July) it was revealed that Boris Johnson was aware of a complaint that was upheld against the former Tory MP back in 2019.

The prime minister "did not immediately recall" the allegations last week, according to Tory minister Michael Ellis, but Number 10 corrected their lines as soon as Johnson was "reminded".

"The truth is out today. [Johnson's] defence has been completely blown apart", Rayner said.

