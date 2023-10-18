Angela Rayner opens up on ‘damaging’ death threats she and her children have received

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has opened up on the death threats she and her children have received as she claimed “people don’t realise the damaging effect it has”.

Ms Rayner spoke of her own experience as she said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer handled the moment a protestor stormed the stage and covered him in glitter “well”.

Speaking on This Morning she said: “That could have really been quite dangerous. People don’t realise the threats MPs get.”

She added: “The people who have been prosecuted for threats to my lives and my children said ‘I didn’t think she would read it. They don’t realise the damaging effect it has.”