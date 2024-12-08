‘I hate failure’: Angela Rayner remains defiant over Labour’s new homes target

Angela Rayner insisted “I hate failure” as she remained defiant over Labour’s new homes target.

The deputy prime minister said she is determined to meet her 1.5 million new homes target, but wouldn’t guarantee it, when she appeared on Sky News with Trevor Phillips on Sunday (8 December).

The housebuilding commitment was one of the six “milestones” Sir Keir Starmer set out in a wide-ranging speech on Thursday (5 December), against which the public can measure the Government’s performance.

Ms Rayner said the Government was “tackling the housing crisis we inherited head-on with bold action” as it worked towards building 1.5 million homes over five years.