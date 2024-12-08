Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:17
‘I hate failure’: Angela Rayner remains defiant over Labour’s new homes target
Angela Rayner insisted “I hate failure” as she remained defiant over Labour’s new homes target.
The deputy prime minister said she is determined to meet her 1.5 million new homes target, but wouldn’t guarantee it, when she appeared on Sky News with Trevor Phillips on Sunday (8 December).
The housebuilding commitment was one of the six “milestones” Sir Keir Starmer set out in a wide-ranging speech on Thursday (5 December), against which the public can measure the Government’s performance.
Ms Rayner said the Government was “tackling the housing crisis we inherited head-on with bold action” as it worked towards building 1.5 million homes over five years.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
06:46
Pool champion’s fight for inclusion in sport
05:32
The many Turkish delights to discover in Türkiye
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:46
Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig
00:31
George Russell’s eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in F1 feud
01:13
Palace manager supports Guehi after written message on rainbow armband
00:32
Moment British band robbed at gunpoint at Starbucks while on US tour
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:28
Dick Van Dyke dances barefoot and jokes with Coldplay’s Chris Martin
00:29
Strictly’s Chris McCausland’s emotional confession during semi-final
00:40
Strictly judge Craig Horwood carries out show first after star’s dance
01:26