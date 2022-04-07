Watch live as US Secretary of State Blinken holds briefing after NATO Ukraine meeting

Watch live as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Blinken and Stoltenberg met on Wednesday (6 April) ahead of a meeting with NATO foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg thanked Blinken for his leadership throughout the Ukraine crisis and the United States' commitment to the NATO alliance.

Foreign ministers are due to meet again on Thursday (7 April) for further discussions on how NATO can support Ukrains and regions that are vulnerable to Russian pressure.

