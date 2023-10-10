Moment police arrest Ashley Dale murder suspects at Glastonbury

This is the moment police arrest two men accused of the murder of Ashley Dale.

Ms Dale, 28, was shot at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on 21 August last year.

Last week a court heard that Ms Dale was blasted “deliberately and mercilessly” with a Skorpion sub-machine gun after James Witham burst into her home in Liverpool.

Footage has now been released of Witham, who has admitted to Ms Dale’s manslaughter but denied murder, being arrested by police.

The footage, taken on bodyworn camera, shows Witham being arrested by Avon and Somerset Police, alongside Niall Barry, also accused of Ms Dale’s murder, on 25 June 2022.

Both men deny murder.

The trial continues.