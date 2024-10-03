‘Time is right’ for assisted dying debate, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says

A Labour MP has proposed plans for legalisation of assisted dying in England and Wales.

According to the bill put forward by Kim Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley, terminally ill people who have less than six months to live can choose to end their life.

This is the first time since MPs have conjointly spoken on this issue since rejecting it in 2015.

“I’ve spoken to colleagues of all political persuasions and there is definitely an appetite to have this debate now”, Ms Leadbeater said.

The bill is expected to be officially introduced to the parliament on 16 October. It’ll have to be agreed upon by MPs before becoming law.