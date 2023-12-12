Cleverly promises investigation after asylum seeker dies on Bibby Stockholm

James Cleverly said that the death of an asylum seeker on board the Bibby Stockholm barge will be investigated fully.

The home secretary told MPs in the House of Commons: “Tragically, there has been (a) death on the Bibby Stockholm barge. I’m sure that the thoughts of the whole House, like mine, are with those affected.

“The House will understand that at this stage I am uncomfortable getting into any more details. But we will of course investigate fully.”

Dorset Police said they received a report of a sudden death of a resident on the Bibby Stockholm at 6:22am.