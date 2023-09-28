Armed robber holds up hotel staff and steals $100 from cash register

An armed suspect raided an Atlanta hotel and pointed a gun at a reception worker to steal just $100, CCTV shows.

Police caught up with the suspect - named as 37-year-old Ramone Rivers - shortly after the robbery, retrieving the money and the gun.

Footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shows an officer arriving at the Sonesta Select Hotel - located close to the Georgia Institute of Technology - shortly after the robbery.

As a member of hotel management shows the CCTV, a police officer can be heard exclaiming “Oh wow”.