‘Burglar’ filmed doing stretches before allegedly robbing bakery

A “burglar” was caught on CCTV stretching and doing yoga outside a bakery before she allegedly broke in and stole several items.

The woman is seen warming up in all black in the car park of Phillippa’s Bakery store in Richmond, Australia on 3 March.

“A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar,” the bakery wrote, sharing footage of the incident on social media.

Shoes, an iPad and some cleaning products were also stolen.

Police have since charged a 44-year-old woman with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal.