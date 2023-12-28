Footage captures the moment a suspect robbed a church while a baptism was taking place nearby.

The incident, which is being investigated by Victoria Police, happened at a church in Cranbourne, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, on 19 November.

CCTV footage from the lobby shows a woman entering and stealing envelopes that were “placed on a table” for the baptism.

She then moved into another part of the church and stole items including keys, microphones, a bag, a cross and a set of walkie-talkies.

Footage shows the woman in a smaller room rifling through a series of wardrobes and drawers.