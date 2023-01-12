One of Australia’s most senior politicians has apologised after admitting he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party.

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet, 40, revealed the incident on Thursday, shortly after a colleague raised it with him privately.

“At my 21st fancy dress party, I wore a Nazi uniform,” Mr Perrottet said.

“I’m deeply ashamed of what I did and I’m truly sorry for the hurt and pain this will cause people across our state.”

He added he was “naive” and “didn’t understand the significance” of the uniform at the time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.