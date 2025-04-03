Watch: Australian prime minister falls off stage at campaign event

This is the moment that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese fell off a stage during a campaign event in New South Wales.

Mr Albanese, 62, was posing for photos after a speech at the Mining and Energy Union Conference ahead of Australia’s general election on May 3.

He stepped back, lost his footing, and briefly fell off the stage.

The audience gasped, but Mr Albanese quickly recovered, gesturing to the crowd that he was unharmed and receiving claps and cheers.

He later downplayed the incident, saying: "Just one leg went down, but I was sweet."