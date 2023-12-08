Hundreds of Australian students march out of classrooms in support of Palestine

Hundreds of students in Australia walked out of classrooms to protest in support of Palestine.

Students in Melbourne went on strike and filled the central business district to show their support on Thursday 7 December.

“We are all Palestinians, in our thousands, in our millions,” the crowd chants as they wave flags and signs, and drop banners.

Schools first began striking across the country in November, ignoring pleas from politicians and authorities.

New South Wales senator Mehreen Faruqi previously said she’s proud of students protesting, despite an education minister calling it “not a valid reason to miss school.”