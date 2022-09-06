Two sailors stranded on damaged yacht in Tasman Sea for over 36 hours

An ocean rescue mission was launched in the early hours of Monday (5 September) after two sailors, both in their 70s, became stranded when their yacht started taking on water.

The men were travelling from New Zealand to Australia when high winds damaged their vessel near Lord Howe Island, according to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).

Footage released by the authority shows the pair aboard the broken-down yacht as it is moved by powerful waves.

AMSA said the pair had been stranded at sea awaiting help for over 36 hours.

