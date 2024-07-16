‘Drunk driver killed my 8-month-old baby and sister in 140mph crash’

A woman whose baby son and sister were killed when a drunk driver crashed into the back of their car has issued an urgent plea to the government for tougher action.

Shalorna Warner's eight-month-old son Zackary Blades and her sister Karlene were killed when a drunk driver crashed into the back of her car on 31 May.

Darryl Anderson was travelling at 141 mph and was almost three times over the legal limit. He has since been sentenced to 17 years in prison and received a 21-year driving ban.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (16 July), Ms Warner called on the government to implement mandatory lifetime driving bans for those committing death by dangerous driving.