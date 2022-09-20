Gunman takes 12 people hostage at bank in Georgia

A gunman held twelve people hostage at a bank in Kutaisi, Georgia, today, 20 September, according to police.

Local media reported that the unidentified man took hostages, demanding millions as well as a helicopter to leave the country, and a Russian flag.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Ketevan Kovziashvili said the hostages were freed and the gunman had been detained.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured in the incident.

The incident was the second time a Bank of Georgia branch has been targeted; in October 2020, a masked gunman took 43 people hostage in a branch in Zugdidi.

