New Banksy artwork moved by City of London to avoid theft

A Banksy artwork of piranhas in a police sentry box has been taken from near London’s Old Bailey court to keep it safe.

The mysterious artist’s seventh animal-themed design of recent days – painted with what appears to be translucent spray paint to give the effect of a giant fish tank – appeared on Ludgate Hill before being taped off by the local council.

It will be kept temporarily by the City of London Corporation’s offices, a walk of less than 15 minutes from the previous location.

Taking to social media, City of London shared a video of the effort to remove the artwork, to a location where “everybody can view it from all sides safely”.