Watch: Barcelona Airport runway resembles river as extreme rainfall hits

Extreme rain has turned the Barcelona airport runway into a river with many flights suspended as a result of severe weather.

This footage shows severe flooding at the airport on Monday (4 November)as the severe weather that wreaked havoc in Valencia brought heavy rain across Spain.

Spain’s transport minister Oscar Puente announced a crisis committee has been set up to monitor the impact at the airport - with 50 flights diverted so far.

Alerts were sent to mobile phones in Barcelona with warnings of “extreme and continued rainfall”.

Residents have also been told to avoid any normally dry gorges or canals.