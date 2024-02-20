London Barclays cordoned off after being graffiti spray-painted

A Barclays building in London was graffiti spray-painted in red paint on Tuesday 20 February.

According to officers at the scene, the Metropolitan Police were called to the Moorgate branch at 3:30am to attend to the building after it was reported that somebody had defaced the entrance with red paint.

The message painted on the front reads: “Funding the death of 15000 kids”.

While it has not been confirmed, the incident is believed to be linked to protests surrounding the Gaza-Israel war.

According to IDF officials, around 15,000 people were likely killed in Gaza since the start of the conflict in October, of these 8,663 were reportedly children.