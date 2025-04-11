Footage shows flames and smoke engulfing a block of flats in east London after a fire broke out, believed to be started by a lithium battery from a second hand e-bike.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Cornwall Avenue just before midnight on Wednesday 9 April.

Neighbours and residents praised the 60 firefighters and London ambulance service who responded to the scene, eventually gaining control of the blaze in just over an hour.

All 18 flats in the residential block have been damaged, forcing dozens of residents to be relocated to hotels.