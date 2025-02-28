BBC newsreader Clive Myrie appeared shocked on Friday as he reacted to US president Donald Trump, vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky engaging in a heated exchange over Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Vance accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful", while Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart he was "gambling with World War Three", in scenes inside the White House which Myrie described as "truly extraordinary".

Speaking to North America correspondent Tom Bateman, the News at Six presenter added: "I've been in journalism for 30 years, I've never seen anything like it."