BBC chair Richard Sharp has denied helping Boris Johnson to secure a loan of up to £800,000 when he was prime minister.

There has been controversy over Mr Sharp’s role in talks involving Mr Johnson, which came ahead of the former PM nominating him to lead the broadcaster.

Speaking to the House of Commons select committee on digital, culture, media and sport on Tuesday, Mr Sharp said he had not given Mr Johnson financial advice.

“I did not help with any loan, just to be clear,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.