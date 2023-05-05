BBC News presenter caught off-guard in on-air blunder

A BBC newsreader kept her cool after a live TV glitch caught her stretching on-air.

Lukwesa Burak, a presenter on the BBC News channel, signed off a report with "around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News” before the channel titles were played.

The feed then cut back to Ms Burak, who had her arms raised, before she stared into the camera in disbelief upon realising it was rolling.

The newsreader stayed silent for 30 seconds before continuing the programme as normal with a story about Ukraine.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.