Moment BBC News announces Queen Elizabeth II's death

This is the moment the BBC broke the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died this afternoon, 8 September.

Her Majesty, 96, died peacefully at Balmoral, according to a statement posted on Twitter by the Royal Family.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement said.

Broadcaster Huw Edwards made the announcement, before introducing a special programme reporting the death of the Queen.

