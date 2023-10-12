BBC Reporter Noah Abrahams says he resigned from his job over the corporation’s decision not to describe Hamas militants as “terrorists” in its coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.

In an interview with Peter Cardwell on TalkTV, Mr Abrahams said: “As with everyone in the Jewish community, I am not amazing. British Jews are terrified, as am I, and I have just made a really monumental career decision and life decision.”

He is then asked about his decision to leave the BBC.

He replies: “I have morals and I stick by them. I think the words justified and unjustified have been thrown around a lot since the weekend and I think the BBC’s refusal to use the correct terminology is unjustified.”