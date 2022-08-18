Giant squid with sharp beak washes up dead on South African beach

A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa's Western Cape.

Footage captured the pink four-metre-long squid laying lifeless on rocks while a marine biologist revealed its sharp black beak used to bite fish and ingest prey when deep-water hunting.

The imposing cephalopod was first discovered by dog walkers in the early morning.

Giant squids can measure up to 20 meters long and live at depths of 1000 metres or more.

