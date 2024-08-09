Wild-born beavers thought to be the first born in Scotland for 400 years have been welcomed at Cairngorms National Park.

The two kits made their arrival this week after four beaver families were released into the wild late last year as part of a beaver reintroduction program.

It’s hoped that the new additions will contribute to promoting biodiversity in the area, and tackle the impact of climate change.

Staff at the park say there are “encouraging” signs that even more beavers could be born in the months ahead.