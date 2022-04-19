Independent TV

Showing now | News

Easter bunny appears to direct Biden away from Afghanistan question on White House lawn

00:27

Oliver Browning | 1650360334

Easter bunny appears to direct Biden away from Afghanistan question on White House lawn

A staffer dressed as the Easter bunny stepped in to stop Joe Biden from answering a question on Afghanistan during the White House Easter egg roll.

In a video shared online that has since gone viral, the US president can be seen beginning to answer the reporter’s enquiry before being cut off.

Pakistan should not and Afghanistan should be - people should be free,” Mr Biden said before he was quickly waved away by the huge bunny.

According to the New York Post, he was rushed away to kick off another round of the egg-rolling competition.

