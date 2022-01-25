Best presidential hot mic moments after Biden’s ‘son of a b****’ gaffe

President Joe Biden went viral on Monday after being caught making an unflattering comment about Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on a hot mic.

In response to a question about inflation, Biden - thinking his microphone was off - called Doocy a “son of a b****”.

It was a brutal verbal beatdown - and one that was quickly viewed millions of times across social media.

But Biden is not the first president to be caught out by his mic. Donald Trump, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have all fallen foul in the past.

Sign up to our newsletters here.